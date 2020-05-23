From day one, some of us have justifiably supported President Donald Trump and his administration against all sorts of vicious (some unlawful) political attacks. And now is the time to finally begin turning the tables.

Declassified documents (some only recently released) make it perfectly clear President Barack Obama and his top advisers, congressional and other prominent Democrats, FBI and CIA leadership, the entire Mueller team, and much of main stream media have known for at least three years there was no evidence of Russia collusion — none at all.

Yet, they've vigorously pursued that (and other) false narrative(s) without regard for the rule of law, any semblance of decency, or how our nation would remain divided and suffer as a result. They've intentionally tried to deceive all of us all along. And they've not hesitated to brutalize innocent victims like Lt. Gen. Flynn.

They hate our president and the fact he defeated their candidate in 2016. They hate that they haven't succeeded in bringing down his presidency. Their hatred has been allowed to metastasize way beyond the dirty tricks of traditional party politics.

Arguably, some of their activities meet the definition of sedition as described in our federal statutes. Anyone convicted of this crime could be subject to imprisonment for up to 20 years.

In addition to seditious conspiracy, a wide range of potential charges could reasonably be applied: lying under oath to Congress or to the FBI, falsifying FISA warrant applications; violating RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) laws; accessing the highly classified NSA (National Security Agency) database to violate Fourth-Amendment rights of U.S. citizens against “unreasonable searches and seizures”; leaking classified information; obstruction of justice — to name a few.

Let's hope Attorney General Barr and U.S. Attorney Durham can/will soon wrap up their several investigations and move forward with some significant criminal indictments.

This could further unite patriotic Americans by bolstering their faith in the rule of law.

The importance of recognizing, and putting a stop to, the threat of insurrection against our duly elected president and his administration cannot be overemphasized.

Our very system of government is at risk of being eliminated. And, ultimately, so are the freedoms we all cherish.

Fred Bindewald, Fort Madison