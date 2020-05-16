Iowa State University’s spring semester officially came to a close last week with more than 5000 students earning their degrees. It was a semester like none other in Iowa State history, ending with our first-ever virtual commencement ceremonies.

The COVID-19 crisis did not dampen our celebration of the achievements of our Class of 2020. And it definitely did not stop our Iowa State students from achieving excellence throughout the spring semester. Here are a few selections that demonstrate our students’ success and future goals, and why we are so proud of them:

Nikita Kozak aims to revolutionize vehicles to enable urban air transportation. The senior in mechanical engineering is the first student from Iowa to be named a Stanford University Knight-Hennessy Scholar. The program develops future global leaders to address the world’s complex challenges. Nikita will pursue graduate degrees in mechanical engineering and computer science.

Steven Sleder is Iowa State’s first-ever Boren Fellow. Steven, a graduate student in electrical and computer engineering, hopes to work in a U.S. Department of Energy research laboratory after getting his Ph.D. in computer science. As a Boren Fellow, he will combine his passions for cybersecurity, machine learning, and the Russian language during his study next year in Estonia. The Boren Awards are sponsored within the U.S. Department of Defense to foster leadership in issues of national security.

Three rising STEM leaders: Madeline Farringer, junior in biochemistry; Divyesh Kumar, junior in chemical engineering; and Behnia Rezazadeh Shirazi, junior and a triple major in biology, biophysics, and biochemistry, were selected as 2020 Goldwater Scholars. This is the foremost undergraduate scholarship in mathematics, natural sciences, and engineering.

Toni Sleugh, junior in biology and environmental studies, not only plans to work in marine science and conservation, but she also will strive to promote diversity in this field. She will pursue these passions as a Udall Scholar. This prestigious scholarship recognizes leadership, public service, and commitment to issues related to the environment or Native American nations.

Juan Bibiloni-Rivera is our first Truman Scholar since 2006. The senior in mechanical engineering aspires to develop public transit and infrastructure policy that will improve the quality of life for marginalized populations. The Truman Scholar award is the premier graduate fellowship for those seeking careers in public service.

Bethmari Marquez-Barreto wants to leave her mark in the fine arts industry as an agent of positive change. Bethmari, a senior in performing arts, took first place in the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival Region 5 ASPIRE Arts Leadership Fellowship. She was selected to represent Iowa State University at the National Festival at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

Four Cyclone Engineers have demonstrated potential for significant research advancements in STEM fields. Courtney Beringer, graduate student in mechanical engineering; Jordyn Koenig, graduate student in industrial engineering; Brandon Vance, graduate student in chemical engineering; and Nikita Kozak, senior in mechanical engineering, were named recipients of the National Science Foundation’s prestigious Graduate Research Fellowship.

While this is just a sampling of Cyclones who are living our brand to Innovate at Iowa State, it also reflects very positively on the extraordinary ISU faculty and staff behind each of them. More than ever, the world needs creativity, innovation and students like these to help make Iowa and the world a better place. Congratulations to these students and the entire Class of 2020!