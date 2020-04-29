These past months have been trying times, profoundly altering our lives. This has been noticeably challenging if you are a candidate, trying to introduce yourself to the voters of the entire state of Iowa.

What an inconvenient time to shelter-in-place. And, many of us are now about to vote-by-mail, without benefit of meeting or knowing how each of the five Democratic primary candidates who want to challenge U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst stance on issues important to you and me.

I’d like to help by introducing you to Kimberly Graham, whom I enthusiastically endorse for U.S. Senate. She is, without a doubt, the best prepared and the most knowledgeable about the wide array of issues affecting Iowans. She does not dodge or hedge answering questions.

Her campaign is funded only by donors like you and me, not corporate PACs or lobbyists. She started working at 14, and kept working through law school, so she understands student debt. Kimberly is an advocate and attorney for abused or neglected kids. Her medication skills will certainly be needed to tackle the thorny work confronting this upcoming Congress.

Kimberly Graham is the strongest candidate, and will be our advocate fighting the greed of Big Pharma, the corporate health care industry, working to slow climate change, to improve our immigration policy and to help farmers recover from the harm caused by tariffs and factory farming. She supports strong unions, strong public education, child care, parental leave, a living wage and campaign finance reform.

Kimberly hosts virtual town halls and Zoom meetings, where issues are discussed in depth. Go to: kimberlyforiowa.com. You can participate. You can read more. You’ll see why I am supporting her. I urge you to mark your ballot for Kimberly Graham for U.S. Senate.

Susie Petra, Ames