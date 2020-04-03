As we continue to deal with and address COVID-19, I want to pause and say “Thank You.”

Thank you to the police, fire, and EMS responders as they put their lives at risk more than ever when responding to calls and situations within our City.

Thank you to the physicians, nurses, medical personnel, and caregivers as they put their lives on the line caring for COVID-19 patients. Thank you for providing calm and reassurances during this time of stress and uncertainty.

Thank you to the city administration and city staff as they work together to provide services and to find ways to support the community at large. A big thanks to the McCreary Center staff and Parks and Rec for supplying sporting equipment to children and families so they can have different activities to do outside. Thanks to the Perry Public Library for their drive up check out for books and movies.

Thank you to the school administration and staff as they reach out to students and families to provide educational resources and materials to students. A big thanks to Gail McFarland, PCSD Nutrition Director, who with her Kitchen Supervisors, packaged Grab-and-Go meals for the children of PCSD and to those staff and community members who helped to distribute those meals.

Thank you to the Food Pantry staff and volunteers as they find additional resources to support the nutritional need of the citizens of Perry.

Thank you to the grocery store staff. You have gone above and beyond to keep the grocery shelves stocked with what we need and what we want—all with patience and a smile on your face.

Thank you to all local industries and businesses for supporting their staff and providing goods and services in ways that keep us safe. We all appreciate someone else doing the cooking, so a big thank you to our restaurants for the drive-up and carry out business.

Thank you to each of you for being creative in supporting each other and the community.

Above all, stay safe and healthy. We will get through this together!

John Andorf

Mayor of Perry