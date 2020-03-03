I’ll never forget the day when my grandsons were born. While in many ways, it was a blur of a mixture of intoxicating joy and anxiety, there are several images that are forever ingrained in my memories. Birthing is a 9-month process, no doubt, but I got to see the final inning. Both boys brought on minor complications for their mother, so it was the team of doctors and nurses that made this miracle possible in the 9th inning.

There was a couple of doctors and several nurses on hand to birth a single child. All the focus of several adults was to make sure the babies were born and entered the world safely while keeping mother healthy. For some kids, that may be the most positive attention they will receive from a group of adults. Birthing is always a miracle.

This morning when I woke in my happy place – Sierra Madre, California – my grandsons, Caleb and Noah were sleeping in the bedroom next to me. The joy I felt was indescribable. There is nothing that lifts the human spirit like being in the presence of people you love and who love you in return.

As I reflected on this gift of being under the same roof as Caleb and Noah, I was brought back to the days they were born and was overwhelmed with pure gratitude for what it took to bring them here on earth. As I said, birthing is always a miracle.

Yesterday, I witnessed a different kind of miraculous birthing – the birth of a dream in the imagination of a boy. It was opening day of Sierra Madre Little League’s spring season. It began with a parade of the teams and ended with a ceremony at the baseball park. What I found to be incredible, is how this town of ten thousand people turned out to support these kids. The parade route was lined with residents and after their team passed, they fell into line and followed them to the ceremony.

There were over fifty volunteer coaches, hundreds of kids in baseball uniforms and I’m guessing a thousand or more residents in attendance. As I sat in the bleachers listening to the introduction of teams and coaches, I listened to the conversations around me and realized many of those in attendance did not have a child on the team, yet they turned out to support the youth of their community.

But what stood out to me the most was the wonder I saw in the eye of my grandson, Caleb. Of course, I’d be bragging if I told you all about how Caleb not only had a 3-run homer, and drove in another 6 runs with two singles, but something much more beautiful was unfolding – a dream. When we got home that night, Caleb was asking questions about college baseball, and then Babe Ruth, and Ted Williams. He had a sparkle in his eye – the glimmer of a dream being born. Caleb, no doubt, has dreams of being a great baseball player someday.

I’ve learned through years of experience that kids who are involved in group or team activities are better students and get into less trouble. And if their parents or guardians turn out to volunteer and support them, the positive impact of the activity is compounded. Whether its sports, music or any activity that teaches them discipline, focus and how to achieve a goal, these kids have a greater shot at growing into successful and happy adults, and even better, a better chance of birthing big dreams.

We’ve all heard the old African saying that says, “It takes a village to raise a child.” I would also add, it takes a village to birth a dream in a child. Because of the dedication of coaches, and the community of Sierra Madre, kids like my grandson, Caleb, are dreaming big dreams. I don’t know about you, but we need more of that in America. Sierra Madre, California is showing the rest of us how to not just dream dreams, but birth dreams. The actions of this village are not just raising children but planting dreams and creating young people who develop habits of achievement that will follow them into adulthood. Like the moment of birth, this community is planting dreams that will be born later in the form of successful and productive adults.

What happened on a Saturday morning in Sierra Madre wasn’t about baseball, it was a community midwifing dreams in the minds of children. The community helped their children know that they mattered. It wasn’t a day about sports but about love and miracles.

Gary W. Moore is a syndicated columnist, speaker and author of three books including the award-winning, critically acclaimed, “Playing with the Enemy.” Follow Gary on Twitter @GaryWMoore721 and at www.garywmoore.com.