Democratic party chair reassures anxious 2016 caucusgoers: 2020 will be a better experience

“Keane Schwarz is certain he knows the outcome of the vote in his precinct,” begins my favorite post-caucus narrative from 2016. Schwarz was the only person at Woodbury County's precinct 43, and he had caucused for Bernie Sanders, wrote then-Register reporter Jennifer Jacobs. But when the Iowa Democratic Party's official results came out, the one county delegate was assigned to ... Hillary Clinton.

"It was really suspicious ...,” Schwarz was quoted saying. “I'm actually pretty irate about it." He was far from the only Iowan who felt that way.

"There were many, many very frustrated people," says Beth Barnhill of her family's caucus experience at Des Moines' Roosevelt High School. She was one of several Iowans who brought 2016 up to me, fearing a repeat.

A mismatch between the official Iowa Democratic Party website's numbers and the counts announced at various caucus sites drove some Sanders supporters' suspicions their candidate was deliberately shortchanged. Some already believed the deck was stacked against him because the Democratic National Committee allowed for fewer debates, mostly not in prime time. One debate was scheduled for 9 p.m. Eastern time a holiday weekend Sunday, and another on a Saturday night six days before Christmas.

Polling showed a majority of Democrats who planned to caucus believed the system was rigged. And then came caucus night 2016, which saw the second-most attendees in Democratic caucus history (more than 171,000) and the closest results (Clinton: 700.59 state delegate equivalents; Sanders: 696.82).

Coin flips determined the county delegate numbers for at least a dozen sites. With extreme overcrowding at some, vote counts were transposed, proofs of residence were not checked, and some precinct leaders sent people out in the biting cold to be counted coming back in. But some never did. Clearly inexperienced people were in charge at some sites.

Now, with more candidates in the race and many people desperate to unseat Trump, Iowa Democratic Party leaders are bracing for a record caucus turnout. Can they pull it off?

Yes, says Party Chairman Troy Price, who says major changes will make this year's caucuses more accessible, transparent and secure. An Iowan can even caucus in Tbilisi, Georgia.

The caucus site at Des Moines' Merrill Middle School, which drew 880 last time, is being relocated to the Knapp Center, just one of the plans to increase capacity .

A numbered card will be handed out at each site to each each person so hand counts aren't necessary.

Price, who took over after the 2016 caucuses, calls that year a "perfect storm," in part because turnout was so unexpectedly large and Sanders and Clinton were closely matched in support. Then there was Martin O'Malley, who struggled to capture the 15% of each site needed to be viable.

One way a strong campaign competing with another strong campaign has previously been able to game the system was by putting some of its supporters in an otherwise nonviable group to deprive the main competitor of delegates. But a new system this year will prevent that, says Price. If your candidate is viable on a first count, you have to stick with them. You'll be required to write down their name along with yours early on, and hand the card over once your candidate is declared viable.

Those supporting a nonviable candidate will have 15 minutes to realign or can leave. And unlike last time, vote totals will be announced along with the delegate counts. Price also says precinct leaders will be certified beforehand through a "robust" training process that began in July.

To save time and avoid lines, caucusgoers are encouraged to check in ahead of time on the website www.thecaucuses.org as one would for a flight. There will also be 69 satellite sites around Iowa this year, and 25 across the country, as well as three abroad (Georgia, France and Scotland) where people can go to vote remotely. But take note: You'll have to register online by Friday, Jan. 17.

Not only will sites be larger, but all will be ADA-compliant, and language interpreters can be requested. After her 2016 experience, Barnhill wrote to party officials about the problems, specifically overcrowding and poor accommodations for people with disabilities.

She says there weren't enough chairs for everyone, which left some standing for two and-a-half hours in a stuffy, densely packed room. Some started leaving before a recount was called. It was so crowded that when a show of hands was called, she doubted those in charge could see them all. "I kept raising my daughter's hand because we were short," she said.

