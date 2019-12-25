In the sixth month, God sent the angel Gabriel to Nazareth, to a virgin engaged to be married to a man named Joseph, a descendant of David. The virgin’s name was Mary.

The angel said, “Greetings, you who are highly favored! The Lord is with you.”

Mary was troubled greatly at his words and wondered what kind of greeting this might be. But the angel said, “Do not be afraid, Mary, for you have found favor with God. You will be with child and give birth to a son, and you are to give him the name Jesus. He will be great and will be called the Son of the Highest.

The Lord God will give him the throne of his father, David, and he will reign over the house of Jacob forever; his kingdom will never end.”

Then Mary said to the angel, “How can this be, since I am a virgin?”

The angel answered, “The Holy Spirit will come upon you, and the power of the most high will overshadow you. So the holy one to be born will be called the Son of God.”

Then Mary said, “Behold the maidservant of the Lord! Let it be to me according to your word.” And the angel departed.

Because Joseph was a righteous man and did not want to expose Mary to public disgrace, he decided to end their engagement quietly.

But an angel appeared to him in a dream saying, “Joseph, son of David, do not be afraid to take Mary as your wife, for that which is conceived in her is of the Holy Spirit. She will give birth to a son, and you shall call him Jesus, for he will save his people from their sins.

All this took place to fulfill what the Lord had said through the prophet: “Behold a virgin shall give birth to a son, and they shall call him Emanuel, which means God with us.”

After Joseph awoke, he did as the angel told him and took Mary home as his wife. But he had no union with her until she gave birth to a son.

And it came to pass in those days that a decree went out from Caesar Augustus that all should be registered in their own city. So Joseph went from the city of Nazareth, into Judea, to Bethlehem, because he was of the house and of the lineage of David, to be registered with Mary.

While they were there, the time came for the baby to be born, and she wrapped him in swaddling clothes and placed him in a manger, because there was no room for them in the inn.

After Jesus was born, wise men from the East came to Jerusalem asking Herod the king, “Where is he who has been born the King of the Jews? For we have seen his star and have come to worship him.”

When Herod heard this, he was disturbed. He gathered all the chief priests and scribes and asked them where the Christ was to be born.

“In Bethlehem of Judea,” they replied, “for this is what the prophet has written: ‘But you, Bethlehem, in the land of Judah, are not the least among the rulers of Judah; for from you shall come a ruler who shall be shepherd of my people Israel.’ ”

Then Herod secretly called the wise men and sent them to Bethlehem saying, “Go and search carefully for the child, and when you find him, report to me, so that I, too, may go and worship him.”

The wise men left and behold, the star they had seen in the east went before them until it stood over where the child was. On coming into the manger, they saw the child with his mother, and they bowed down and worshiped him.

Then they opened their treasures and presented him with gifts of gold, of frankincense and of myrrh. Then having been warned in a dream that they should not return to Herod, they returned to their own country by another route.

And there were shepherds living in the fields nearby, keeping watch over their flock by night. An angel appeared, and they were afraid. But the angel said, “Do not be afraid, for behold, I bring tidings of great joy which will be to all people. For there is born to you this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord. This will be a sign to you: You will find a babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger.”

Suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the host praising God and saying, “Glory to God in the highest, and on Earth, peace, good will toward men!”

When the angels went away, the shepherds said to one another, “Let’s go to Bethlehem and see this thing that has come to pass, which the Lord has made known to us.”

So they hurried off and found Mary, Joseph and the baby, who was lying in the manger. After they saw him, they spread the word about this child, and all who heard it were amazed. But Mary kept these things and pondered them in her heart. Then the shepherds returned, glorifying and praising God for all the things that they had heard and seen as it was told them.

“For to us a child is born, to us a son is given, and the government shall be upon his shoulders. And he will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.

“Of the increase of his government and peace, there will be no end.

“He will reign on the throne of David and over his kingdom, establishing and upholding it with justice and righteousness, from that time on and forever.”

— Adapted from Matthew 1:18-2:12, Luke 1:26-2:20 and Isaiah 9:6-7.