To many of us obsess in life believing we aren’t enough, or we don’t have enough. I both see it and hear it all the time.

“I’d love to do _____ but I’m not ______ enough to do it” ... or .... “I’d love to have _____ but I don’t have enough ______.”

That’s enough material to write a dozen columns, and I will over time, but today let’s focus on the first one.

What is it you’d love to do but don’t?

We all have dreams. As children, we dream of being astronauts or firemen. Soldiers or nurses. Musicians or actors. As we mature, we become more focused and either choose a career in life or settle for one. We either choose for ourselves or allow others or circumstances to choose for us.

Why is it we don’t pursue our dreams? Too often we believe we are not enough. We quickly convince ourselves we aren’t good enough, talented enough or smart enough. We give up on whatever we want and settle on what we believe we can have … or worse ... what someone else tells us we can have.

I sat in church Sunday and was reminded of the ancient but applicable scripture contained in the book of Judges. No, I’m not going to preach. And you don’t have to be a believer to benefit from old wisdom passed down through the ages.

“The LORD turned to him and said, "Go in the strength you have and deliver Israel from the hand of Midian. Am I not sending you?" — Judges 6:14

I find great encouragement in these words. I use them in my life as “Go in the strength I have and pursue my dreams.”

I’ve mentioned in this column several times that I was blessed to be raised in a positive home with parents that encouraged me and a father who convinced me I could do and become anything I wanted to be. I realize how fortunate I am and understand that for most others in life, their circumstances were different. I say “were” different and not “are” different. How we were raised certainly impacts our lives, but we cannot allow it to rule our lives.

As a former teacher and CEO, I’ve listened to too many people blame their parents and upbringing for their bad circumstances or negative results in life. I always listened patiently, then responded with, “Okay, that was then. What will you do now?”

So, life’s been unfair? Join the club. You were dealt a bad hand? Get in line. Insecurity has you paralyzed with doubt? What makes you think you are alone?

The world is crowded with people less fortunate than you who have succeeded and are living their dreams. You don’t have to search long or look far to find a person who has overcome devastating odds to share a miraculous story of great achievement. The Internet now makes it easy to find these stories of great inspiration.

So now I have three very simple questions for you.

Why not you?

Why not here?

Why not now?

A thousand sound reasons why these questions are unfair and unreasonable are flooding your brain right now masquerading as legitimate justifications for why you cannot step out in faith and pursue your dreams. You aren’t equipped enough, educated enough or talented enough. Or worse, my circumstances won’t allow it or it’s all my parents fault.

Pull yourself out of your self-doubt and say, “I can.” Muster the courage to say, “I will.” Take a deep breath and begin right now. And please, do not say, “it’s too late!” I became a CEO at 29 years old and published my first book at age 52. I wrote my first column at age 61. Why not you?

You say it’s too hard? Of course it is! It’s supposed to be! Great achievement comes at a great price. Price rarely refers to money but almost always to time, effort and sacrifice.

Life’s too short to settle at any age. Achievement begins with the desire to achieve and the question, “why not me?”

What am I trying to accomplish with this column? I want you to understand that you have the power to determine your destiny at any age. You are probably asking, “What happens if you fail?” The answer is “So what? Try again!”

Take a lesson from Rocky Balboa. In the first movie, Rocky’s great achievement wasn’t that he defeated the World Champion. He lost the bout. He did however decide to get into the ring. Face overwhelming odds and went the distance.

Why not you?

Why not here?

Why not now?

Go in the strength you have.

You are enough.

