Since President Donald Trump was elected, the Democrats want to rewrite the Constitution to replace the electoral college with majority popular vote to elect the president.

So they’re now using their majority in the House of Representatives attempting to overturn that very election.

Funny, they didn’t need a majority to make same sex marriage legal.

It wasn’t a majority that removed prayer and anything Christian from public places.

They don’t care about the majority of Americans, they just whine till they get their way.

Leland Graber, Wayland