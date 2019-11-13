The controversy over how to proceed with downtown revitalization is raising some questions on how best to serve the needs of the community. Short story, downtown business owners have been privately funding improvements to their own property and the City Council has put a stop to it.

The City Council would (probably) not think of limiting the product line of iDeal Furniture, or not allowing Rhondo Beauty Salon from expanding their services to include electrolysis or put a moratorium on Pancho Villa from adding items to their menu. For the same reason, downtown business building owners should not be forbidden from maximizing the earning potential of their own businesses.

It’s possibly a knee-jerk reaction from a community that has long held the belief that nothing good can come from expanding downtown residential opportunities. If that is so, it is sad and is holding this community back from the very downtown revitalization that everyone seems to want.

We would all like to see our storefronts remain storefronts. But the reality is that this part of the country is not blessed with folks sitting on $50,000-$100,000 looking to buy enough inventory to fill a 2500 square foot space. Additionally, 2500 square feet is too large for most folks wanting to run a service-based business. A drive through our downtown with its multiple empty and open-ready storefronts would seem to back up these observations.

What is the compromise?

What if downtown building owners were allowed, at their own expense, to generate more income from their buildings by installing small, stylish residential units in the BACK of these empty storefronts? What if these people moving into these units desired the convenience of small boutiques, specialty stores, internet cafes and coffee shops? And what if, these building owners, with the additional income of the new residential units, invested funds back into their storefronts creating welcoming spaces for small shop owner wannabes?

There is no downside to this.

There is, however, a downside to our downtown if the City Council decides to disallow building owners from improving their buildings. Without income potential, empty buildings will remain unimproved and empty.

My husband, Carl McKnight, and myself, Dee McKnight would welcome the opportunity to show anyone who would like to become educated on what is going on on the inside of our downtown business district. We would be happy to take anyone interested on a tour. Reach out to us at our website at www.mcrentals.org or call us at 515-433-2193 or stop at our office at 814 8th Street.