To the public at large:

There are 15,000 rewards, just to tell the truth!

This is a case of a Missing and Endangered person, named Jesse Leopold. It seems that any missing persons case needs national attention before those entrusted to do something, do something.

It appears as though Jesse is not famous, important enough, or the case tragic enough, for law enforcement to make his case a priority.

A missing persons case can and does sit and wait for years, decades, indefinitely, until someone in law enforcement makes it a priority.

Jesse Leopold is not just a number. He’s a son, brother, friend, loved one that has been added to the huge number of people that vanish without a trace every year in America.

Hopefully, someone will listen to Jesse’s silent cries, our outcries and show mercy. Maybe, just maybe, together, we can make a difference in this missing persons case.

There had to be an Amber, in order for the Amber Alert to exist, there had to be a Bill Brady to revise gun laws.

Why bad things must happen before good people do anything about it, I don’t know.

But, I do know, for certain, that there are many other Jesse’s out there, and that fact should bother you, even if the story isn’t trending.

#Find Jesse Leopold — Boone, IA