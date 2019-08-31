“Ready or Notis a clever dark comedy that took a simple game of Hide and Seek and turned it into one of the best summer movies this year. It is an earnest satire of the horror genre and packed in an impressive amount of subtlety from the symbolism to the character development. It also happens to be hilarious in all its dark humor and farcical nature. However, it is rated R for many reasons, similarly to Deadpool, and I only recommend this as a film for anyone 16 or older.

The gore, violence, and language could be shocking to young viewers and attending parents, but the usage of these elements builds an excellent experience for those of appropriate age. I rate Ready or Notfive stars.

One of the first things Ready or Notdoes right is the writing. There were few, if any elements that halted the suspension of disbelief. This makes it very easy to watch and enjoy, and it’s the biggest reason I rate it so highly.

The premise of wedding-night-gone-crazy is digestible and the way in which more complex narrative threads are woven in feels organic. This is as much a success for the editors as it is the writers, but their respective strengths have very different effects. The editing places the audience in the action and holds them there without the audience even thinking about it.

The writing intrigues the audience and brings attention to itself by bringing up questions and answers, unease and relief, etc. The writing also brings the characters into and out of the situation and develops them well during their screen time.

Another thing Ready or Notdoes right is developing its characters, particularly the protagonist Grace (Samara Weaving). She starts out as a normal person in the not-so-normal situation of marrying into a wealthy family, and she is built into a figure throughout that can rise to the occasion of surviving the night with a family of murderers.

In fact every character rises to the occasion and they all have their own time in the spotlight where we learn about them, their motives, and the various other parts of characters that are more important than a set piece. Despite how many different characters there are, they all come off as real in context and Grace still has plenty of time to grow and impress the audience.

Another impressive part of Samara Weaving’s character is the symbolism in everything about her. From her wedding dress to the shoes she’s wearing and the places she goes, there are layers of symbolism. Some of the symbolism is the standard purity-vs.-knowledge and appearance-vs.-reality type, but there is also a great deal of theological symbolism as well.

She becomes a figure similar to some from classic mythology and current religion alike, and once I noticed this I started seeing more and more callbacks to some of the oldest and newest methods of story writing.

Stories are meant to entertain the audience and leave them with something to think about or understand more deeply than before, and that is exactly what Ready or Notdoes. Thanks to the combined success of the writers and editors it is deeply entertaining, dark and hilarious, and thought-provoking.

The actors and writers bring interesting and memorable characters to life to tell a story that feels like fanservice to those who enjoy horror and comedy in equal portions. It is a great example of conventional filmmaking and unconventional comedy while being over-the-top and soaked in blood. I rate Ready or Notfive stars, it is an excellent experience for those of proper age.