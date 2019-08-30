The Class of 1969 — the greatest class in the history of Perry High School. We were smart, creative, fast, and modest.

We were the the last graduates of the 1960s. The decade was known for its roller coaster turmoil. Assassinations, riots, newfangled music, lunar travel, a divisive war. Our Class of '69 fit the times.

We were looking for fun and security. During the age of Aquarius our own dirty dozen played unlimited games of car tag on Perry's backroads with no resulting injuries, accidents, or tickets. Speed was a problem though. One classmate knocked himself out during recess at Lincoln Elementary while playing army. Running full-speed into the school flagpole is an unpatriotic and bad idea. Later, a classmate managed to damage, beyond repair, a sporty Corvette while traveling only three miles per hour in front of the Perry Chief office. Our class regularly accomplished the impossible.

Many high school classes are justifiably blamed for the trouble they cause. The Class of '69, precipitated by its notorious date, also was blamed for troubles we didn't cause. We were rarely credited for our varied accomplishments. We were the first Perry class to compete successfully in an international competition (band, Winnepeg Red River Exhibition). We were the largest graduating class of the time. This required Perry's first outdoor commencement ceremony on Dewey Field.

We were not the first class to plant seeds in our aging and strict librarian's school planter. We were the first class to use fresh cow manure to facilitate rapid soybean and corn growth. Unfortunately, the odiferous substance revealed the experiment before results were tabulated.

The Cold War with the Soviet Union inspired our interest in math and science.

Our biology teacher was stunned to find our class proving the existence of kinetic energy. We threw our dead, dissecting frogs onto the lab tables producing lively jump heights. Track team members were in awe, our teacher was not.

Our chemistry class experimented with the lab gas jets. Why bother with connecting the bunsen burners? We enhanced gas propulsion by directly igniting the lab table nozzles. We informed NASA of the positive results. Our American space program used the idea to improve the Saturn rocket, increasing its thrusting power, and making possible our successful lunar Apollo missions.

Our Lincoln, Roosevelt, and Webster elementary schools and the old junior high building no longer exist. Our class memories in those buildings are still powerful and motivating. Fifteen class members sponsored our class float in Perry's recent July 4th parade. Most of our class now resides elsewhere. Our memories still live in Perry.

This Labor Day weekend Perry will host the largest gathering of the Class of '69 since our commencement 50 years ago. Classmates still living in Perry, 60 other Iowa locations, and 26 states will return.

Perry, we remember you. Does Perry remember us— the Class of '69 — the greatest graduating class in Perry's history?

Dan Garwood, historian and storyteller,

Class of '69