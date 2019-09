Did you know… what school this was? This was Webster School, located on the east side of 3rd Street between North and Paul. The original Webster School opened in 1890 on the NW corner of 5th and North, where this building is still located today. When the first Webster building closed in 1914, the second Webster opened until it was closed and demolished in 1992, with the opening of our current elementary school.

