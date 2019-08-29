A weed can be any plant that is growing where we don’t want it. Most weeds are prolific seed producers and some are particularly hard to kill. Weeds often come in big bunches and often compete with plants we do want. People have been fighting weeds since the first hunter-gatherers decided it would be better to plant and tend the plants they wanted rather that wander all over looking for them. Given that the term “weed” is pretty negative, why do so many plants have the word attached to their name when they’re entirely harmless, or even quite desirable?

The wetland garden just west of my house has several of those mislabeled “weed” plants growing in it. I acknowledge that the common milkweeds growing there probably earned the title long ago since they’re large, aggressive, tough to kill and able to invade cultivated land. Then there are the beautiful and entirely non-aggressive red-flowered marsh milkweeds and orange-flowered butterfly milkweeds. They’re just as well loved by monarch butterflies as their larger and coarser cousin. I wish they were at least a little more aggressive, but they barely hold their own against competing plants. Though related to common milkweeds, they deserve a nicer name.

There are sneezeweeds, another moist land plant, growing in that garden. They have bunches beautiful yellow daisy-like flowers. They are tall, but the little brown seed heads that form later in the year are full of tiny seeds that are relished by migrating sparrows, as well as wintering goldfinches and juncos. They no doubt gained their weed name due to the unfortunate timing of their late summer bloom. It comes at the same time that ragweeds justly earn their weedy title by spewing out clouds of sneeze-inducing airborne pollen. Large joe-pye-weeds also grow there. They have large feathery dusty-rose colored bunches of flowers that butterflies love. They’re never obnoxious as one might think a weed would be.

Elsewhere in my urban flower beds are a few Canada goldenrods. They produce graceful plumes of bright yellow flowers that are attractive to look at and provide a good nectar source for butterflies. They get blamed for sneezes, too, and for the same reason as sneezeweeds. Showy flowered plants typically are pollinated by insects, though. The flowers are designed to attract them by offering nectar and sometimes sweet odors. They don’t spew their pollen into the air like some trees do in the spring, and ragweeds, nettles and a few other true weeds do in late summer.

There are many more examples of plants that get tagged with the term “weed” in their name that are anything but weeds. Rosinweeds are blooming yellow along roadsides and in prairie remnants. Tinker’s weed is blooming in woodlands with flowers that are brownish red and produce a seed that was once roasted as a coffee substitute; giving it another name – wild coffee. Thimbleweeds are a green flowering woodland plant of the anemone family. Pickerelweed is a beautiful deep blue flowering pond plant. Ironweed, a prairie plant with deep violet flowers, is blooming now. These and many more plants with weed in their name never cause problems and often are quite beautiful and beneficial. Too many books have been published with their weed names to change now. Just know that calling a plant a weed doesn’t necessarily make it one.

Steve Lekwa is a former director of Story County Conservation.