To the residents of Boone County: Like myself, I know that many of you are concerned about the potential loss of the Boone County YMCA. The Y has provided any residents of our county with exercise options, swimming lessons, social activities for youth, adults and seniors in our community and many other opportunities.

As a group fitness instructor providing classes at this facility for the last 25 years, (first as Heartland Health Center and then the Boone Y,) I have encountered hundreds of people who are dedicated or not-so-dedicated exercisers whom have impacted my life and whose lives I hopefully have positively impacted in return. I have made life-long friends.

For those current Y members, the value of this facility is a given. For those in our county who are not familiar with the Y’s offerings, I’d like to share how important it is for a community like Boone County to have options for families of all ages and exercise abilities to have access to a recreational facility that is located in our own county.

First of all, I know that our Chamber of Commerce and City/County of Boone are constantly working to provide new and exciting recreational activities to draw visitors to our beautiful county.

For potential newcomers to Boone, it is a real draw to have a facility that is accessible to county residents. When I moved here 34 years ago, it was important to me to have the Y here.

Should a family consider moving to Boone or a surrounding community, part of that decision could hinge on whether or not there is a family recreational facility.

As an educator in the Boone county schools, I also know that our Y is a refuge for some students as a safe place to go after school and to have activities to provide socialization and recreation opportunities.

Our Y provides active options after school, like swimming, Zumba or basketball and organized youth sports like soccer and flag football that would likely be replaced by sedentary screen-time activities should the students not have this option. The recently added teen social room also allows kids to watch TV or just hang out in a safe place.

Thousands of children, including my own son, learned to swim at the Boone Y. The pool also provided a fun, safe place for him to have swimming birthday parties, even in December.

We have a very active youth swim team that has won numerous events in recent years. I understand that the pool is one of the issues with our aging building, but it is an important part of this facility.

Countless members attend water classes that allow them to exercise without putting strain on joints. Others enjoy daily lap swimming as part of their routine.

Whether we have the opportunity to continue as the Boone County YMCA or need to explore other options, a fitness facility in Boone County is essential to the health and well-being of our community.

It is of utmost importance that we (the board of directors and the local employees of the Boone County YMCA) have community support as we make important and possibly difficult decisions in the coming weeks and months.

City, County and Chamber officials and each one of you who has been impacted by our facility in some way need to work together to ensure that we don’t lose an important community treasure.

I know that I have not touched on all of the ways the Y enhances our community and if I have left out something that is important to you, I apologize.

I am committed to helping sustain the institution, whatever it may be named, or whomever will eventually run it. Please help us keep a recreational facility in our beautiful county!