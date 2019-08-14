"Inspector General Michael Horowitz will soon file a report with evidence indicating that (James) Comey was misleading the president." "Covert operation against" President Donald Trump, report says "secretly trying to build a conspiracy case against the president." —RealClear Investigations

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz will soon be revealing that former FBI Director James Comey took "extraordinary steps" to deliberately mislead President Donald Trump in an effort to "secretly ... build a conspiracy case against the president," according to a RealClearInvestigations report.

While Horowitz’s investigation focused on the origins of the FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation, with special emphasis on potential abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, Horowitz has reportedly answered why Comey told Trump privately on Jan. 6, 2017, that the FBI was not investigating him when the FBI was, in fact, already deep in its investigation.

According to RealClearInvestigations, Horowitz’s report indicates Comey concocted an elaborate ruse to corner the president. Sources tell RealClearInvestigations that Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz will soon file a report with evidence indicating that Comey was misleading the president. Even as he repeatedly assured Trump that he was not a target, the former director was secretly trying to build a conspiracy case against the president, while at times acting as an investigative agent.

Two U.S. officials briefed on the inspector general’s investigation of possible FBI misconduct said Comey was essentially "running a covert operation against" the president, starting with a private "defensive briefing" he gave Trump just weeks before his inauguration. They said Horowitz has examined high-level FBI text messages and other communications indicating Comey was actually conducting a "counterintelligence assessment" of Trump during that January 2017 meeting in New York.

Jeffrey Lea, West Burlington