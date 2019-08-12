Aug. 12, 1921 - WINGS ‘N FUSELAGE, IT’S WHAT’S FOR DINNER

It had been a rocky start. Following a crash that resulted in injuries and a law suit, Fred Parker from Fairfield finally opened his Parker Aircraft Company and School of Aviation in Perry on Aug. 12, 1921.

Bad luck persisted. During an extravagant air show a few months later, stormy weather forced two Des Moines pilots to land in a farmer’s pasture.

“When the flyers returned to their plane two hours later,” reports Marjorie Patterson in A Town Called Perry, “they found the cows had broken out of an adjacent field and proceeded to feast upon the tail of the plane, the wings, and half of the fuselage. It was the dope used to coat the plane’s fabric skin which the cows had found so tasteful.”