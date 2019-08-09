I need not be redundant about the events of recent. The reaction is predictable. There is no logic to it, no matter how palatable.

The push for so-called universal background checks sounds good on the surface, but it's what's beneath the surface you need to see. The Democrats want to greatly expand the definition of mental "illness." A mental record becomes synonymous with a criminal record.

Any person so labeled will encounter a wide range of discrimination worse than sex or race discrimination. Once you're declared mentally "ill" by a doctor, the Court of Public Opinion will take care of any punitive punishment. There are no appeals.

The American Psychiatric Association are splitting hairs over the latest hyperbole with "differences" of a psychopath, a sociopath and common mental "illness." A psychopath and sociopath can easily qualify for the death penalty, but a mentally "ill" person is incapable of understanding their actions. Not true. The courts in this country from local to the U.S. Supreme Court have ruled many times that a mentally "ill" person is capable of premeditation and forming intent.

My former psychology instructor back at WITCC in Sioux City told us in class one day: "Mental illness is not a legitimate medical diagnosis, nor is a valid science, because there is no science or medicine to back it up."

While some doctors still accept it as having limited legitimacy, they know it's used as a convenient excuse or as a political weapon. Dr. Louis Kraus, Chief of Forensic Psychiatry at Rush Medical College in Chicago, said last year: "The concept that mental illness is a precursor to violence is nonsense. The vast majority of gun violence is not attributable to mental illness."

Robert Cobretti, Burlington