Eddie Breuer was my friend. Or at least someone I knew, since I can't really say what Eddie thought of me. He mowed our yard, shoveled the walk in winter, scooped leaves out of our pond and conversed with me while having a glass of milk, which was always part of the deal when paying him. He never stole anything from me.

At the time of his death, Eddie was 59. The forensic pathologist said he was a thin man. He weighed 114 pounds. He sustained severe blunt force trauma all over his body. The autopsy revealed a brain injury, broken ribs, a fractured jaw and a fractured hyoid bone, He was not a drug addict and he was not homeless.

The fact a group of "persons" accused him of breaking into an apartment and then proceeded to kidnap him, torture him and beat him to death is horrifying and beyond my comprehension.

These are some of my observations and take aways from the trial, so far:

After Eddie's murder in March, 2019, there was a memorial service, a fund raiser and a vigil at the home where he was killed.

At the trial of his killers there are virtually no spectators there for Eddie. There are spectators present for the defendants including one who passed along happy birthday wishes to one of them.

The news reporters will give us a summary of the court proceedings. They may not tell us about some things such as the witness who met Eddie at the beginning of all of this and heard and saw Eddie struck down and accosted.

The person who struck and detained Eddie then took him to the house where he was ultimately tortured and killed. The witness walked away, went inside his house and did nothing-no phone call to 911 or the police.

There are, by my count, at least six adults and one juvenile who were directly involved in hurting Eddie or witnessed what happened.

Only three of the adults have been charged. The juvenile chased, punched and captured Eddie when he tried to run away. The juvenile said during his testimony he has not been charged and is attending high school.

Eddie was forced to sit on the ground outside of the house where he was murdered. He was told to put out his hand, which he did.

He was then struck with an iron bar that broke one of his fingers and gashed his hand. A participant said he cried after he was struck.

When he was taken into the house where he was further assaulted, one of those involved was asked what he heard. He said Eddie was screaming.

After that, he was carried downstairs, dumped in the dirt outside and a bottle of Sprite was poured over his face. He was moving "a little bit" and mumbling words that were incomprehensible. What was Eddie trying to say in the last moments of his life?

The trial resumes next week. I hope and pray that someone will show up as a witness; to show Eddie he has not been completely forgotten.

And that this community starts to care about what happened to him, the randomness of his killing and the fact there are soulless persons living here in Burlington that are capable of such violence.

Bill Taylor, Burlington