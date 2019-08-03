Disney’s new trend of remaking classic cartoon movies in a live-action, or photorealistic, format has had mixed reviews, especially with The Lion King. The CGI quality is an obvious strength, but unfortunately the growth in visual depth and realism came at the cost of writing and character development. I rate the new Lion Kingthree stars. It’s a good movie for the kids, but it doesn’t measure up to the original.

To begin, the CGI is simply amazing. The detail in the fur, the grass, the eyes, and the movement is all gorgeous to look at. The intensive work that went into The Lion Kingis shown with great pride and expression throughout the movie. When the wind blows Mufasa’s mane, it flows smoothly and every splash at the watering hole spreads out like real water. The scenery looks lifted from an African nature documentary through and through. That said, the realism was not entirely beneficial.

In the original, musical numbers, specifically “I Just Can’t Wait To Be King” and “Be Prepared” had a sense of psychedelic absurdism that served the tone of the song and that point in the plot. The same songs in the new Lion Kinghowever, were limited to the constraints of realism. This made them weaker as part of the movie and the soundtrack overall. It also weakened the film by proxy, as well as limiting the emotions that could be expressed by the characters.

Emotional moments are very important when looking at Disney’s classics and their modern counterparts. There’s at least one in every movie going back decades and when cartoon visuals were dominant, nonhuman characters could still show all of their emotions. However, in the new Lion King, the faces of the lions are more rigid than actual lions. Subtlety is one thing, but young Simba has less facial expression than a bored housecat. This cut into the emotion of every moment, and it was partially made up for with body expression, but it’s tough to ignore.

Another thing that’s tough to ignore is the changes to the original characters. From the perspective of one that has never seen any of the previous Lion Kingmovies, this isn’t exactly relevant. However, a direct comparison shows anyone familiar with the originals that the team that adapted the script simplified the characters a bit too much. Timon and Pumbaa are relatively the same, but Scar and the Hyenas are husks of their former selves.

Disney villains may not all be as interesting or complicated as The Avengers Series’s Loki and Thanos or Spider-Man’s Vulture and Mysterio, but they usually have something to set them apart from simply being a body of evil. In the original, the hyenas are quirky and fickle while Scar is flamboyant and devious. Now, the few jokes given to the hyenas aren’t very funny and Scar is dark, gaunt, and brooding. This isn’t necessarily bad, but it is a backpedal from the classic.

Another backpedal from the classic is the lack of Rafiki. He has the same importance to the plot, but not as much screen time or personality. This is partially due to his face being locked into a realistic baboon’s, but also a movement away from the “sage mentor” trope. He is shown to be a crazy but deeply wise character in the original, but comes off as a chaotic force of the plot today.

Another element that is changed from the original, but not necessarily in a bad way, is the transition from Cub Simba to Grown Simba. The most visible part is during “Hakuna Matata,” which held a very similar joyous tone to the original, but had simba grow up slightly differently than before. He has the same essential moments that remind him of who he is and his destiny, but he is shown to be even more conflicted and afraid underneath the facade he shows Nala when she finds him in his jungle hideaway after over a year of hiding there. It subtly does a better job at humanizing Simba than the original, especially when he speaks to Mufasa in the stormcloud.

Mufasa himself was much the same, especially since James Earl Jones returned to voice him. Others were recast, but their voices were spot-on. Jon Oliver as Zazu was almost indistinguishable from Rowan Atkinson, while Donald Glover and Beyonce were amazing choices for the adult Simba and Nala. The switch from Jeremy Irons to Chiwetel Ejiofor was interesting for Scar, but overall the cast was impressive.

The new Lion Kingdoesn’t dazzle long-time fans of the classic, but it doesn’t have to. It’s good on its own even though the villains were watered down and the faces were stiff. For the children that never saw the original, this is a great movie. It’s missing things that made the original special, but it’s still built on the good bones of a classic. I rate The Lion King (2019)three stars.