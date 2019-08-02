Back-to-school time means health-related appointments for kids of all ages. Include a vision exam to ensure a successful school year.

The difference between a vision screening and a vision examination is that screenings can be done by a pediatrician, family doctor, or other trained health care practitioner and are meant to identify potential problems. A comprehensive eye examination involves dilating the pupils and thoroughly investigating eye health and visual acuity. If needed, glasses are prescribed and fitted.

Even with proper eyeglasses, students can experience eye strain from long hours of computer use. Prolonged screen time can cause tired, dry eyes because we blink less while working on a computer. Plus, eyes aren’t meant to focus on one point for a long time. The American Academy of Ophthalmology suggests the 20-20-20 rule: after 20 minutes of screen time, look away for 20 seconds and focus on something 20 feet away.

Finally, regarding eye safety for children, provide sunglasses that filter out both UVA and UVB sunlight. Consider whether your student needs to use safety goggles or a helmet to protect their eyes. This could be related to sports, a hobby, or work they perform.