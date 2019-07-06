The July 3rd Hawk Eye political cartoon featuring the attack maneuver of Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris against former Vice President Joe Biden gets to the key of why she has moved down my list.

As a longtime caucus activist, former party chair and 2nd district chair of the year, I know a few things about how this tactic plays with many caucus vets. Not well.

Iowa voters have been around long enough to resent the tactic of singling out and distorting an act in an opponent's lengthy career of public service to make political hay. To be sure, the drama driven press likes to see us fight among ourselves. Harris should not fall prey to this game.

In a distinguished career in the U.S. Senate Biden's number of difficult votes are unrivaled. To govern, true statesman often must compromise sometimes with adversaries.

Surely Sen. Harris has skeletons in her closet if this how she wishes to play.

I'm an Iowa precinct captain and I've told all campaigns I'll make my caucus decision around Labor Day. I'll judge candidates by the body of their work.

It may be Biden. It may be Harris. Count on this. Try this political hack tactic with me and you'll be low on my list.

Dave Helman, Salem