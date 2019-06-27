ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHH Use the early hours for yourself or a key project. You'll accomplish far more than you thought possible in a short period of time. Question an investment or a situation involving your funds. A little care goes a long way. Tonight: Make weekend plans.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHHH You might be slow to start, but by midday, you breeze through your to-do list. Understand that others cannot always fit into your time slot. If you need to, flow with another person's schedule. Weigh what's happening behind the scenes. Tonight: Don't hesitate to do what you want; let others follow.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHH Take your time making a decision. You still might not have all the needed information. You'll gain unexpected insight by dealing with this issue. Use what you learn to empower yourself. Tonight: Keep spending under control.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHHH Your point of view later in the day will be different than your waking perspective. Consider and emphasize how much support you have to make a significant change. Weigh the pros and cons of continuing as you have. Tonight: A friend wants to visit.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHH Actions taken early in the day demonstrate your savvy and knowledge. You could feel good about the results. If you act later, you could discover that a boss or another authority figure might be interfering and difficult. Tonight: Don't go overboard.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHHH One-on-one relating highlights a misunderstanding and challenges you to find a resolution. First, try to identify with the other party. To find a meeting point, understand where this person is coming from. Tonight: As you like.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHH Others remain dominant and seem to enjoy their positions—for now. A one-on-one discussion draws powerful results that take you down a new path. Understand what another person wants. You might be able to say yes far more easily. Tonight: Dinner for two.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHH Others keep appearing at your door, on your cell and in your emails. Clearly, these people seek you out for various and sundry reasons. If you feel that someone is making up a reason to chat or visit, you're probably right. He or she cares a lot about you. Be flattered. Tonight: Sort through possibilities.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHH You have your share of work and need to focus on one item at a time. The unexpected tosses your schedule into chaos. Respond to this change with goodwill. Recognize that you can only do so much. Tonight: Clear your desk. Off to the gym.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHHH Stay centered. You could feel disappointed that a child or loved one seems to cause more trouble than you'd like. Tap into your ingenuity because this interaction easily can be changed and put on another level. Tonight: Time to kick up your heels.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHH Basics count, but you tend to bypass them and get more ethereal. You could often find yourself in chaos, not knowing which way to turn at the moment. Use more self-discipline when approaching an emotional matter. Tonight: Order in.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHHH At present, your words count. How you express your thoughts could make all the difference in how the message is received. Return calls and emails. You might be surprised at what could occur. Tonight: Hang out.