Someone recently told me, “You can’t just be in the community. You have to be part of it.” I agreed with them wholeheartedly, “That’s what I’m talking about!”

“Being part of it” is why I volunteer. It’s also why I’m not a reporter—I cannot help but be involved with the events around me. I wasn’t put on this earth to observe, I’m here to participate. I don’t know if I can “be good, do good” from the sidelines.

When one of the Friends of Geode members approached me and asked if I would like to help raise money to rebuild the concession stand at Lake Geode, I told them I would be happy to help.

They hosted a run on Saturday, utilizing the 7.5-mile hiking trail around Lake Geode. Runners had the option of running a 5k path or the 7.5-mile trail — with or without a rucksack loaded with 30 pounds or more of canned goods.

The weather was beautifully mild and the trail was wonderfully muddy. The race was challenging enough that I know at least one runner’s legs were still a little sore on Monday.

We recruited folks from various Walmart facilities to help the event run smoothly. We had volunteers from a few of the stores and many more came from the warehouse in Mount Pleasant.

You might not be aware of it, but Walmart has a “Volunteerism Always Pays” program which will award a grant to certain organizations if a volunteer meets a minimum number of hours.

Volunteer fire departments, veterans groups, church groups, parent-teacher organizations, and the like, can receive a grant whenever an associate reaches a volunteering goal. For big events, a group of fifty associates who volunteer 250 hours combined can raise up to $5,000.

Many Walmart associates joined the Friends of Geode team. Whether they helped plan, set-up, tear-down, made snacks, or handed out water - they volunteered their time. I know the Friends of Geode greatly appreciated the help, and I believe we’re well on our way to hit our goals.

I would like to do even more, though, and maybe someone reading this can help me.

I know the lake bed is due to be drained again, as the project-in-progress was delayed by the hundred days of flooding we have had in the area. When the lake bed is dry, I was hoping to have a one-time event that would be a huge shot in the arm for all the businesses and hotels in the area, not to mention the amount of visitors that would come out to the park.

There’s an obstacle event called the Tough Mudder. It’s basically a military-style course that is 10 miles long and it requires the participants to utilize teamwork to make it through the course. It draws people from all over the country.

I’ve been to five, with locations as far away as Colorado and Toronto. I’m running a sixth one in Chicago this August. People travel even farther than I do to be part of these events - it’s not unheard of to meet a visitor from another country.

The Tough Mudder group is always looking for a new locale and are even willing to pay to use the land. They bring in equipment and bulldozers to move dirt and put everything back the way it was when they leave.

They can probably do all their digging right in the lake bed and potentially do some of the work that needs to be done just by being there.

These events are so big, they last two days and people stay in hotels an hour away. They usually have you park offsite and bus you in. I think hosting the event at Lake Geode would fill every hotel from Burlington to Iowa City to Keokuk. Restaurants and gas stations would have an extra busy weekend.

If someone from the Department of Natural Resources and the County Tourism Bureau could meet up with someone from Tough Mudder, I think we could have a unique opportunity to raise some money to help a lot of projects in the area.

Lake Geode is no stranger to challenging runs. Harmony Bible hosted the 12:1 run for many years and the Friends of Geode have had some success with their events. I think having at least one Tough Mudder event in the area can prove that we can always do a little more, and that’s what I’m here for.

Robert Critser, who lives in Burlington and is an assistant manager at the West Burlington Walmart Supercenter, writes a freelance column for The Hawk Eye.