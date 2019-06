Did You Know… where this market was located and what different names it had? Yes, that is the Perry Fruit Market from 1950, or Bordenard’s market or Mutts. It was once home to the Snow Ball Market. It was built in 1913 and was home to many different grocery stores for many years after that. Do you remember who else called it home?

