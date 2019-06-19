If you want someone to have a long day, clog a urinal. It’s like the perfect crime — there’s no witnesses, you have an alibi, and the evidence goes right down the drain (almost). You probably have enough time to get away, I’m just saying.

A clogged drain can even go undetected for awhile. No one will know until someone goes. And by then, they’re usually committed to it, so then you have accomplices.

Some people might go say something, but chances are that those snitches probably aren’t going to give a good description of a stranger in a restroom. I doubt they would even look you in the eye. You would probably be just “some guy.”

Here’s the best part: it’s almost a victimless crime. Do you know the person who has to unclog the drain? Probably not. Do you know who has to mop the floor if it overflows? Probably not.

Chances are, you probably don’t know the people who clean the bathrooms. It could just be a retired grandfather who wanted a part-time job for something to do. Maybe he’s one of those guys who actually “takes pride in his work” and will reach his hand in the urinal and pull out gum and paper towels and trash and clean it all up without complaint. Maybe you wouldn’t even see the disappointment written on his face.

Maybe it will be a sweet little lady who has been cleaning up after other people for the last 30 years who has to mop the mess off the floor. Let’s pretend that she takes pride in making sure everyone has a clean spot to eat and drink in the break room and she is ashamed if the bathroom is a mess. I bet an overflowing urinal would just bring her to tears.

If you’re lucky, maybe the person who has to clean the mess will be someone with a disability who is just trying to live a better life. Maybe they have a life coach, or job coach, and they only work 20 hours in a week while they try to learn some independence. You could eat up at least an hour or two of their precious time just by causing a urinal overflow.

I bet they would be the one who would be thoughtful enough to put an “Out of Order” sign up before it could overflow, just so you could toss it on the floor and continue about your business.

You could have a little chant:

“Who’s got time to stand in lines, hit the button extra times! Who wants to watch this overflow, cram some paper down the hole!”

And maybe some of these folks would be uncertain as to what to do during even a minor emergency, so maybe it would escalate and you could tie up another person’s time.

Perhaps it would be a new manager who is trying to learn how to run a business, but has no reservations about snaking a drain because he doesn’t want to waste other people’s money on needless repairs. Maybe he actually cares, who knows?

Maybe he would fix it, but still feel a little gross, so maybe he would go home and search Google to see if he could catch a disease from a wet sock (I think that’s a legitimate concern, really), but not until he took a shower, first.

It’s also possible he might appreciate the fact that the culprit gave him something to write about while he waited for his shoes to get clean in the washing machine (and maybe his shoes already needed to be washed).

Maybe it would make for a long day. Or maybe the day is just long enough to make things right.

