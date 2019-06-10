What an exciting time to live in Iowa. The political scene in the state is unique given the Iowa Caucus system. We have the opportunity to meet and greet all the candidates running for president of our country. We can ask questions about the candidate’s plans on a variety of issues. We can talk to staff members and give our personal stories. This interaction can influence the development of policy that may affect everyone in the future.

While some find this season of campaigning confusing or overwhelming with the diverse group of men and women who are running, it is energizing to think of the possibilities of new perspectives on important concerns like quality public education, fair taxation, increases in minimum wage, justice reform, reasonable gun control, health care systems, scientific response to climate change, stable foreign relations and an immigration system that supports refugees.

The Iowa Starting Line web page is a great place to get updated information about the candidates and their involvement in Iowa. Don’t miss the chance to have your say about what is important because the candidates want to know what Iowan’s think.

Catherine Benitz, Burlington