Did You Know… what these soda bottles have in common? All of these were bottled in Perry. Perry had a bottling plant starting in 1881. Perry Bottling and later Powell Bottling produced the flavors I grew up with. From Little Joe to Grapette, I can remember those tastes with fondness. I still crave a cold grape soda even today, but those made today do not compare to good ole Grapette. Anyone else remember Grapette floats? What do you remember drinking, prior to the big cola companies taking over?

