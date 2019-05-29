May 29, 1918: The Pattee Hotel opened its doors.

Will and Harry Pattee had a vision for the space occupied by the old store that their retired father, D.J. Pattee, had operated for many years. They would spare no expense to build a magnificent hotel. The brothers hired accomplished architects who patterned the lobby after the La Salle Hotel’s lobby in Chicago and designers who filled the 64 guest rooms with elegant furnishings.

The 225 guests at the May 29 opening night gala celebrated with dancing, a live orchestra and an eight-course dinner.