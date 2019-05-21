May 21, 1907: The first session of Perry’s Superior Court convenes in the basement of the Carnegie Library.

After a fair amount of debate about whether Perry really wanted to host a Superior Court and if the Carnegie Library really wanted to house it, the first session of the Superior Court opened in the Carnegie’s basement on May 21, 1907. At 10 a.m., Marshal Pat McGoeye called the hearing to order and Judge W. H. Fahey began proceedings.

The years that followed were no less contentious. The decisions of the court, charged with hearing civil suits, were often debated. By 1913, Mayor Jack Bruce had pretty much had it. The tipping point came when the court acquitted a man who had been arrested for drunkenness on the interurban train. A physician testified that the alcohol had been ordered for the defendant’s wife. The sick wife recovered; the drunk husband was acquitted. In 1917, the Court moved from the Carnegie across the street to the Municipal Building.

The public’s spreading dissatisfaction with the court and dissention between two judges (both claiming they had been duly elected) led to the court’s demise in Perry and it was officially deemed dead in October 1920. Perry citizens returned to driving to Adel for superior court hearings.

Today’s Carnegie Library pays tribute to its legacy with a restored courtroom, complete with original furnishings. What was once the Judge’s chambers is now an elegant women’s restroom.