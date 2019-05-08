Yale University holds an annual summit for American business leaders called the Yale CEO Summit. At their recent summit, held a few months ago, the 134 attendees were surveyed on major business prospects and concerns.

When asked about their business's biggest concern, the number one answer was Donald Trump. Furthermore, 75 percent of attendees said they had had to apologize to foreign customers for Trump's behavior, and 90 percent said they felt the US had lost the trust of its allies.

It's a little scary when a group of successful business leaders say the biggest concern of their company is the country's president.

Jerry Parks, Burlington