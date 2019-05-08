The current occupant of the White House has only limited respect for the office of the president and even less regard for congress and the judiciary.

He seems indifferent to our constitution, often contemptuous of the rule of law, and even disdainful of our democratic form of government.

Furthermore, this president demonstrates little enthusiasm for working with congress to pass constructive legislation and only seems interested in issuing autocratic executive orders and airing inane, often ugly, tweets.

Donald Trump appears determined to minimize, obstruct or even eliminate a multitude of legitimate government functions; unfortunately, he still finds willing accomplices to serve in his administration plus some Republican congressional allies to support his biased, anti-people agenda.

James Comey, in a recent New York Times op-ed, described Trump as an amoral leader, noting such leaders have a way of revealing the character of those around them. He opined associates lacking inner strength cannot resist the compromises necessary to survive “ … because Donald Trump eats your soul in small bites.”

Mr. Comey thinks that at least partially explains what we have seen recently with William Barr and Rod Rosentein.

The critical challenges facing this country are obvious, and creative remedies to resolve these problems are available. However, many currently serving elected officials lack the political courage to advocate for the necessary actions because they worry about being challenged in a primary or losing special interest funding for their next campaign.

This is political corruption writ large and cannot be tolerated. Any congressional politician unwilling to commit to policies designed to improve quality of life for all citizens must be replaced in the next election — the people must always come first in our representative democracy.

Dean R. Prestemon, Ames