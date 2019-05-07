All business is a people business, it doesn’t really matter what it is. Everything that is business-related is people-related. It starts with people and it ends with people.

Just think about the steps it takes to get a product to a store in order for you to buy it: someone had to think of it, someone had to make it, someone had to market it, someone had to distribute it, someone had to bring it to the store in order for you to buy it.

There’s a multitude of other steps involved in the process of getting a product from A to Z, but all of them involve people. If you remove people from the equation, you no longer have a business. It’s the one thing a business cannot live without.

It’s why the current trend for businesses is to seek out people who have the ability to empathize with other people. Businesses are starting to realize they need to have people on their team who can relate to other people.

All successful businesses have to be successful at great customer service. If they cannot, people will take their business somewhere else.

Anyone can stock a shelf, if you teach them. Anyone can use a register, if you teach them. Anyone can learn just about any task, if you teach them — but can you teach a person how to connect with other people and how to build relationships?

Reinforcing the basic belief that we should treat everyone with dignity and respect is certainly a step in the right direction; imagining what it would be like if the shoe was on the other foot might prevent us from being indifferent.

It’s in our nature to be helpful, but we also resent all the times we have helped and it hasn’t been reciprocated. That resentment hurts the people business and we end up hurting ourselves.

Consider this: if no one is doing the right thing, then no one one is doing the right thing.

If all business is a people business, then a business is just a reflection of the people who work there. Now, more than ever, it’s important to have the right people in the right jobs, doing the right things at the right time, in order keep our businesses thriving.

We have to build people up, instead of tearing them down. We have to reinforce our strengths by bringing people together. All business starts with people, but it can end with people, too.

Robert Critser, who lives in Burlington and is an assistant manager at the West Burlington Walmart Supercenter, writes a freelance column for The Hawk Eye.