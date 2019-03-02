Seldom are people who constantly feel sorry for themselves spiritually, socially or economically well off. Rather than investing time and effort improving themselves and their circumstances, they waste time and effort blaming others for their unhappiness, poor health and/or maladaptive behavior patterns.

Everyone has flaws, but blaming others to excess is among the least productive.

Taking personal responsibility to develop one's own talents and pursue one's own interests without feelings of malice is what growing up is all about.

Leftists hate that argument because it doesn't fit their narrative. They need a disgruntled, dependent populace in order to pull off the socialist revolution they desire.

Steve Miller (Feb. 13) refers to a 2010 book to try to convince readers that income inequality and the rich by implication are to blame for issues relating to: “life expectancy, trust, mental illness (including alcohol and drug addiction), obesity, infant mortality, children's math and literacy scores, imprisonment rates, homicide rates, teenage births and social mobility.”

Even though there's virtually no cause-effect relationship in America between most of these and an individual's income or overall wealth relative to others, the blame game continues. The rich are made out to be the bad people, and society's ills are their fault.

Miller makes no mention of “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” as “self-evident,” God-given rights brilliantly proclaimed on our behalf in 1776. No hint that individuals can choose to take responsibility (at least in adulthood) for working through their personal issues. No mention that such issues can stem from parenting or the lack thereof, harmful indoctrination within our public education system, widespread media influences, ill-conceived government meddling, identity politics, political correctness, etc.

A few salient points about the book and its authors: 1) Mathematical correlation scientifically neither proves nor disproves anything—including the authors' arguments; 2) they only include rich countries in their study—not poor countries or socialist countries where comparable data could muddle their thesis; 3) they fail to test their notions of wealth redistribution and wishful social policies by evaluating places where such ideas are implemented without compromise; 4) capitalism (not a zero-sum game) remains the best system by which to improve massive numbers of lives, and the authors' skewed data fails to prove otherwise.

It seems Miller is again promoting radical socialist ideology while seeking validation from yet another book for what can't be validated.

Fred Bindewald, Fort Madison