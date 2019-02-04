To the editor:

My name is Jason Krueger and I am writing in support of the February 5th bond referendum in Perry. I am a 2014 graduate of Perry High School who was heavily involved in the industrial technology department and strongly believe that these proposed changes serve to only benefit future Perry High School students and our community.

My involvement in the department began in middle school with TSA, and was followed by SkillsUSA, R&D, and various other automotive contests in high school. While in SkillsUSA I served as a state officer for three years, competed at the state level for four years, at the national contest three times, and took home a gold medal from my final trip to nationals in Kansas City. All of my time preparing for contests in the shop ultimately led to successful outcomes in the competitions, but also made some of the shortcomings in our facilities quite evident. Most have been mentioned in other letters already, but safety concerns from lack of space, as well as aging and outdated equipment are the two that come to mind for me.

Obviously the proposed improvements would benefit the students most directly, but I want to shed more light on the instructors and volunteers who dedicate countless hours every year toward the benefit of students in these areas. During my time in Perry and four years at Iowa State, I have never encountered people so willing to work toward student success than those I met in the industrial technology department. Whether it was fundraising in the concession stand at sporting events, late nights in the shop preparing for contest, or going out of their way to find additional resources for teaching specific topics, these people just didn’t stop. I don’t want those efforts to go unnoticed, and that is why I believe they deserve the absolute best tools and facilities for teaching the next generation of students to come through this department.

I want to strongly emphasize that the skills and experiences from this department can take students anywhere (I am writing this from Australia), and that there is no limit to what these can do for students in the future. Many of these students will take different paths upon graduation, but skills like leadership, teamwork, dedication, and willingness to help others are universal and will serve them well wherever they choose to go. For future Perry students, and those dedicated to their success, please vote yes on February 5th.

Sincerely,

Jason Krueger