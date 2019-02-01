Letter to the editor,

My name is Mason Barkley, I am a junior at Perry High School. I am writing in support of the industrial technology addition and remodel. The industrial technology department is a big part of my life since 8th grade. Our school offers shop classes starting in 8th grade and I took a shop class my 8th grade year. It changed my idea of a career from the law enforcement field to wanting to take over my father’s construction business. I’ve been involved with SkillsUSA since freshman year, just last year I competed in my first competitions for SkillsUSA in plumbing and carpentry. For my first year competing I was told I did very well, and by my senior year they wouldn’t be shocked if I took first in Carpentry. Our school puts out many successful students now with this small space, just imagine what we could do with an addition and remodel of the industrial technology area. Attending nationals my sophomore year allowed me to see really how big SkillsUSA is, and how many career fields are out there, rather than just what we think of when saying the word “trades”. I met a lot of individuals from all over the United States and talked with a lot of companies about jobs and what they offer to get an idea of what’s out there.

The industrial technology department is lacking space for safety. Safety is the biggest factor in the addition and remodel build. As our shop is now, it’s very close quarters and you can’t work on something and not run into an issue, whether it’s cutting lumber or working on vehicles. The shop now is too small for how big our industrial technology department is. We are fortunate enough to have a large amount of students participating in the program. The new shop addition and remodel would improve equipment and work space. The classes in the industrial technology department prepare students for life after high school which helps improve work ethic and life skills.

The industrial technology addition and remodel would bring new opportunities and classes. Please vote “Yes” on February 5th in support of the bond referendum.

Sincerely, Mason Barkley