Did You Know… where this pool table was located in Perry? This is the inside of Stardust Lanes on East Willis Avenue. Perry has been home to several bowling alleys over the years. The lanes in the lower level of the Hotel Pattee are a fun place to visit. Most of us remember the good ole Perry Bowl. I set pins upstairs on the lanes upstairs at the Perry Bowl, many years ago. We also had a number of pool halls, when I grew up. Pool and bowling seemed more popular prior to video games, DVDs, cable TV and online shopping.

Did You Know… where this photo was taken in Perry?