LaVonne Alsin, 85, of Boone, passed away at Stratford Specialty Care Facility in Stratford on July 22, 2020. LaVonne was born on Jan. 24, 1935, to Earl and Mae (Carlson) Payne in Boone.

LaVonne graduated from Boone High School in 1953. She married Joseph Alsin in May of 1958. The couple lived in Boone and then moved to Ankeny where they lived for 15 years. LaVonne made many friends in Ankeny and enjoyed spending time with them. Joseph and LaVonne later moved to Hudson. After Joseph passed away in 1985, LaVonne met Robert Dolleslager. LaVonne and Robert were united in marriage in Hudson, and then moved to Boone.

LaVonne was a member of the Augustana Lutheran Church. She enjoyed playing cards and was part of a group that would play almost daily. LaVonne also enjoyed boating and most of all spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Earl and Mae (Carlson) Payne; her first husband, Joseph Alsin, and her daughter Juli Alsin-Glenn.

LaVonne is survived by her husband, Robert Dolleslager of Boone; daughter Jodi Alsin-Fauts of Boone, stepsons: Rick Dolleslager of La Port City; Steve Dolleslager of Davenport, and Kirk Dolleslager of Wellsburg; grandchildren: Jordan Joe Fauts of Des Moines; Jade Ann Alsin-Earles of Des Moines; Hunter Glenn of Iowa City, and Zoey Glenn of Boone.

Memorials may be directed to the Boone VFW Post 817, 815 Keeler Street, Boone, Iowa 50036.

Online condolences may be left at www.schroederfuneral.com.