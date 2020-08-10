Dorothy Louise Wagenbach Schulz, 89, of Burlington, IA, passed away on August 8, 2020. She was born on October 12, 1930 to John and Bertha (Gerst) Wagenbach. She married Myron Schulz Jr. on July 14, 1950. She turned to the Lord in repentance and was baptized on July 18, 1954.

She was a member of the Burlington Apostolic Christian Church.

She is survived by her dear husband, Myron "Sonny" and five children, Gary (Melody) Schulz of Burlington, Roger (June) Schulz of Burlington, Peggy (Victor) Jevremov of Escondido, CA, Janette Schulz of Mediapolis, and Lorna (Brian) Knapp of Mediapolis; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and faithful farm assistant. She and Myron celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in July. She was greatly loved and will be missed by many.

Visitation will be held at Apostolic Christian Fellowship Center, 5460 Huron Road, Oakville, IA on August 11, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Funeral service (limited seating) will be at Burlington Apostolic Christian Church on August 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Private family burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery, Oakville, IA.

