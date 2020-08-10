Delbert Charles Helm, age 87, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at University Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Des Moines, IA.

Delbert was born March 11, 1933 in West Point, Iowa to Erwin and Olive (New) Helm. He was a graduate of St. Mary’s High School in West Point. He was baptized and later confirmed at the West Point Presbyterian Church.

Delbert was a veteran of the United States Army, proudly serving during the Korean Conflict. Upon his honorable discharge, he worked as a Heavy Machine Operator alongside his father.

Delbert was a quiet, gracious and humble man who treasured time spent with his family and friends. In more recent years he was known as the Elevator Greeter at University Park.

He is survived by his nephews, Rev. David (Sharon) Herron of Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Michael Herron (Richard McEntyre) of Burlington, IA, Barry Gowin of CA, and Charles Alliman of OK; niece, Suzanne Nees of Burlington, IA; and many loving relatives and special friends.

Delbert was preceded in death by his parents, Erwin C. and Olive M. Helm; sister, Caroline G. Nees and her husbands, Kenneth Herron and Ralph H. Nees, Jr.; sister, Bernice J. Hamilton and her husbands, Robert Gowin, Pete Alliman, and Lee Hamilton; nephew, Joseph Alliman; and niece Rebecca Gowin.

There will be a graveside service at Hillcrest Cemetery, Hill Crest Memorial Park 2183 Hwy 61 in Fort Madison, Iowa at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020. The family requests all guests wear masks.

The family offers a special thank you to the entire staff at University Park for their loving care given Delbert during his final years.

