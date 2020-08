Dorothy Sally, 72, of Ames, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Visitation will be Sunday, Aug. 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. with a remembrance and Rosary to follow at 7 p.m. at Stevens Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, at Saint Cecilia Catholic Church in Ames.

Please visit www.stevensmemorialchapel.com for full obituary and online condolences for the Sally family.