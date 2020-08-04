Jean Ann Koett, 79, of West Burlington, died at 9:00 p.m. Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the Great River Hospice House in West Burlington, IA.

Born September 30, 1940 in Alexis, IL, she was the daughter of Roderick Lee and Mary Gale (Stoneking) Vliet. She married Chris E. Koett April 21, 1991 in Kingston, IA.

Jean graduated from Southeastern Community College With her AS and Real Estate Degree. She worked at IRC and Winegard. She was a Real Estate agent for Gerdes-Sparrow from 1978-1990. She was a leader in sales for 4 years in a row. She later owned and operated Falcon’s Nest Tavern. This is where she earned the nickname "Mean Jean." She also worked at the Catholic Digest of Minnesota.

Jean was a Girl Scout and Brownie Leader, and belonged to the Burlington Board of Realtors. She enjoyed playing Bingo, going to the casino, and watching Wheel of Fortune. She loved her pets. She deeply cared for people, and was always willing to help others.

Survivors include her husband of 28 years, Chris Koett of West Burlington; children, Robin Faye White of Warrick, RI, Rodney John Avery of Olympia, WA, Andrew Kevin Avery of Lexington, TN, and Amy Gayle Zippe of West Burlington; foster daughter, Melanie Lee Purcell of Macomb, IL; eight grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Joan Lee Michael of Jackson, TN.

She was preceded in death by her parents and several pets.

The memorial funeral service for Mrs. Koett will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 8th at Lunning Chapel. Mr. Andy Avery will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to service where the family will receive friends. Inurnment will be in Aspen Grove Cemetery.

Cremation has been entrusted to Lunning Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for Great River Hospice.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lunningfuneralchapel.com