Edward (Ed) Leo Shannon, age 47, passed away on Thursday, July 30th, 2020.

Ed was born in Mankato, MN to David and Mary (Ruder) Shannon. When Ed and his brother were young boys the family moved to Burlington, Iowa where he grew up enjoying the Mississippi River with his friends and family. Ed married Carla D. West in 2002 in Maui, HI. Ed attended Iowa State where he received a degree in Civil Engineering.

Ed is survived by his wife, Carla (West) Shannon, his son Hunter and his daughter Alexis. His Mother Mary (Ruder) Shannon, brother Paul (Holly) Shannon and his Mother-in-law Rita West. His in-laws, Pam Walz (Larry), Rhonda (Richard) Rowe, Fred (Abby) West Jr., Walter (Seanne) West and Curt (Kelli) West.

As well as many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Ed was proceeded in death by Father David Shannon, Father-in-law Fred West Sr. and Grandparents.

Memorial Gathering will be held, Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 3-7pm at DuPage Memorial Chapel, 951 W. Washington St. West Chicago.

In lieu of flowers please donate to your local food pantry.

The continued support of family and friends is greatly appreciated. Please conform to all Covid-19 restrictions during Memorial Gathering. Face masks are required for admittance.

