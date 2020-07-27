On Saturday, July 25, 2020, Patricia Joyce Huggins Spurgeon, 81, of New London, went home to be with the Lord, after a short battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her family. She was born the youngest of eight children on May 19, 1939 in Bloomfield, Iowa to Ralph and Verna Veatch Huggins. Patricia was a graduate of Pulaski High School.

On June 17, 1961, she married James "J.B" Spurgeon in Centerville. She was a stay at home mom when her children were little and retired from PSSI in Mt. Pleasant after more than twenty years as a payroll secretary.

She enjoyed flowers and gardening; attending the Iowa State Fair; trying new recipes; lunches with friends; and time spent with family, especially her great-grandchildren.

Besides her husband of 59 years, Pat is survived by her children, Belinda Conner of New London, Debra (Bob) Thomas of Illinois, and Jeff Spurgeon of New London; three grandchildren, Whitney (Chris) Amburn and Cody Conner both of New London and Peyton (Evelynn) Thomas of Norwalk, Iowa; seven great-grandchildren, Zander, Ryker, Trinity and Scarlett Amburn; Blake and Finley Conner; and Calvin Thomas; one brother Wendell Huggins of Evergreen, Colorado; nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

She was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter Sarah Conner; great-granddaughter Gracelyn Amburn; brothers Don and Charles Huggins; sisters Wanda Fuller, Viola Thomas, Shirley Stivers, and Betty Huggins; and several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

According to her wishes, her body has been cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. A memorial has been established