Cathleen "Cay" DeLang, age 81 of Burlington, IA passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Northgate Care Center in Waukon.

Cay was born May 18, 1939 to William and Helen (Riley) Meyer in Burlington, Iowa. Following her graduation from Burlington Catholic High School, she worked in dental offices in Burlington as a receptionist and a dental assistant. She was a life-long member of St. Paul Church/Divine Mercy Parish in Burlington.

Cay married Melvin (Mel) DeLang in 1980. A significant part of their life together involved running their Burlington business, the Iowa Tavern, retiring in 2004. They thought of their customers as a second family. Cay was devoted to loving and supporting her duck-hunting husband and spoiling her black lab, Molly. Following Mel’s death in 2019, she moved to Decorah to be near her sister. They were able to, once again, spend quality time together, laughing and making lasting memories. She will be remembered by many for her quick wit and spontaneous sense of humor.

Cay’s surviving family include: stepchildren, Jade Hart (Brad), Cedar Rapids; Gwen Jennison (Jeff); Drake DeLang (Kathy), Burlington; Drew DeLang (Becky), Burlington; step-grandchildren, Alison Wetmore (Tom), William Hart; Jay Jennison; Dana DeLang; Guy DeLang, Brayton DeLang; step great grandchildren, Jimmy and Grace Wetmore; sister, Susan Moore, Decorah; sister in law, Patsy Martinson, Marion, Iowa; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Cay was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and 4 siblings: Bill Jr., Tom, Jim, and Ann Dohrn.

Celebration of Life memorial service will be scheduled at a later date in Burlington.

Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society. At her request, Cay’s body was donated to the University of Iowa.