Ellen Monica Bitters, age 70, of Nevada, formerly of Des Moines, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Story County Medical Center in Nevada. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the Adams Funeral Home, 502 Douglas Ave., Ames, Iowa. Friends may call for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Colfax Cemetery in Colfax. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Adams Funeral Home and online condolences may be left for Ellen’s family at www.adamssoderstrum.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

David M. Olson, age 77, of Ames, Iowa, died Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Israel Family Hospice House in Ames. Following cremation, Dave’s cremated remains will be scattered by his family at a special place. In his memory, support your local performing arts and please make memorial contributions, made in Dave’s name, to the Israel Family Hospice House, 400 South Dakota Avenue, Ames, Iowa 50014. Online condolences may be directed to www.grandonfuneralandcremationcare.com.