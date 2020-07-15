Evelyn Juliet "Judy" Tomkins, 96, of Richardson, died at 9:38 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at The Plaza at Richardson in Texas.

Born May 19, 1924, in Burlington, IA, she was the daughter of John W. and Norma E. Hobbisiefken Hoffer. On August 11, 1945, she married Carrol D. "Tommy" Tomkins in Fairfield, Iowa. He died September 13, 2010.

She graduated from Iowa Wesleyan University with a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing.

Evelyn was a nurse for over 40 years, and spent several of them as a nurse at the Burlington Medical Center.

She was a member of Kings Daughters, Carthage Lake Club, Jane A. Delano's Nurses Association, Burlington Golf Club and P.E.O. Chapter OW.

Survivors include one son, Kenneth D. (Kathy) Tomkins of Plano, TX, and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband she was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Thomas Tomkins and one brother, Donald Hoffer.

Due to the rising concerns regarding COVID-19, the family has decided to postpone any Memorial Service for Evelyn until a later date.

Memorials have been established for Zion United Church of Christ and Jane A. Delano Nurses Association.

Prugh Thielen Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Evelyn's obituary at www.prughfuneral.com.