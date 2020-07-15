Ellen Kennedy, 91, of Story City and previously of Buckeye, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Cedar Place in Story City. There will be a private family service with burial in the Buckeye Cemetery. The Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls is assisting the family. Memorials may be directed to Ellen’s daughter Rita Kaufman, 776 130th St, Hampton, Iowa 50441

Ellen was born on March 20, 1929 in Buckeye, Iowa to William and Hulda (Lawrenz) Runge. She graduated from the Alden High School. On October 10, 1947, Ellen was united in marriage to Chester Kennedy in Buckeye.

Ellen is survived by her children Ken (Tanda) Kennedy of Slater, Rita (Steve) Kaufman of Hampton and Steve Kennedy of Buckeye, 9 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers Gus and Herb Runge, sister Donna Richardson and aunt and uncle Art and Herta Runge.