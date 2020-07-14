James “Jim” Mace, age 89 of Perry, died on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Perry Lutheran Home in Perry, IA. The older of two sons, he was born on May 10, 1931 on the family farm outside of Perry to Lester Nelson and Vallie Grace (Karr) Mace. He graduated from Perry High School and Iowa State University with a bachelor’s degree in Animal Husbandry. On August 23, 1953 Elsie Margaret Christisen and he united in marriage at the First Presbyterian Church of Perry. Except his brief service in the U.S. Army, his career was spent first working on the family farm outside of Perry, and then at Stine Research Farm.

When not in the field, tending livestock, processing seed corn, or maintaining equipment, Jim volunteered his time at Habitat for Humanity, Perry Community School Board, First Presbyterian Church, and regional councils of the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) His leisure time was spent behind a camera, taking photos of landscapes, trips, and holiday and family gatherings. He was also fond collecting rocks or constructing something out of wood.

Preceding him in death were his parents Lester and Vallie Mace, and infant son, David Paul Mace. He is survived by his wife, Elsie; children, Cynthia “Cindy” (Carl Silberman) Mace, Lake Forest, IL, Virginia “Ginny” (Mark) Shanda, Lexington, KY, and Christina “Christy” (Scott) Coffman, Perry, IA; granddaughters Ann and Kay Shanda; and brother Weldon Mace (Jeanne), Grand Junction, CO.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. If desired, friends may give memorial contributions to the First Presbyterian Church, and may be left at Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care. Online condolences may be sent at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.